City of Navasota hosting annual KidFish event

NAVASOTA, Texas — Fishing enthusiasts rejoice! Share the love for the sport with your little one, and bring them down to the city of Navasota's KidFish event on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

From 8 AM to 11 AM, you and your kiddos can enjoy some quality time in the fresh air, and maybe even get a few nibbles along the way.

The event is free to the public, and will be held at Patout Pond Park. Registration begins at 8 AM, and the first 100 participants who register will get a free t-shirt.

If you don't have equipment or experience fishing, but would love to join in on the fun, the KidFish Foundation has you covered! They'll be providing fishing equipment, and staff and volunteers will help with knot tying, casting, and fish identification. And if you like a little competition, there will be trophies give to winners for each age group.

If you'd like more information on the KidFish event, you can contact Navasota City Hall at (936)825-6475.