NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has revealed the lineup for their Sounds of Summer Concert series kicking off next month, in June.

The free concert series will be held on the third Friday of each month from June to August at City Hall starting at 7 p.m.

The lineup is as follows:

June 16 - The Rapture Band

July 21 - The Brown Sugar Band

August 18 - The Lost Boys