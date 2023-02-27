City of Navasota to host 11th annual Texas Birthday Bash

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3, and will host over 20,000 visitors from all over the Lone Star State.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is set to host their 11th annual Texas Birthday Bash celebration on March 3 and 4.

The annual event welcomes Texans from all over to celebrate the anniversary of Texas' independence, after the State's Declaration of Independence was signed on March 2, 1836.

Bobbie Ullrich, the head of Marketing and Communications for the City of Navasota, said that the event usually hosts around 20,000 people from all over Texas including Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

This year's event is set to kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The event will include a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, food and craft vendors, and much more. Ullrich said that this event is family friendly and offer's something for nearly everyone.

"Basically, it's just a big whole party to celebrate Texas Independence which is obviously what we're celebrating when the Texas Declaration was signed, so we're happy to bring that to Navasota and celebrate it," said Ullrich.