City of Temple inviting residents to inaugural Community Summit in October

The free event will feature live music and entertainment, and give residents a chance to learn more about the city's programs and services.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is inviting residents to its first-ever Community Summit this October.

On Friday, Oct. 6, Temple residents are invited to Santa Fe Plaza in Downtown Temple for an evening of entertainment and education about the city.

The event is free to attend, and the City says residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the events, services and programs the City offers, as well as provide their own feedback to "help shape the future of Temple".

The summit is not all business, however, as the evening will also feature entertainment for the whole family, such as live music from Holly Tucker, who was featured on Season 4 of NBC's The Voice, as well as snow cones, bounce houses and much more.

The City said residents will also have a chance to earn prizes and take home some cool gear.

Multiple City departments will be present at the summit, including Animals Services, Fire & Rescue, Parks and Recreation, Planning and Development, Transform Temple and many more.

For a full list of departments, or for more information about the Community Summit, visit this link.

After the summit, attendees can finish out their night at First Friday Oktoberfest, which will also be held in Downtown Temple that same night.

The First Friday event will feature live music and special events at local businesses across Downtown Temple. For those who can't attend on Oct. 6, don't worry, First Friday festivities are held on the first Friday of every month.

A full list of First Friday events and specials can be found at discovertemple.com.