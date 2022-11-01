x
College Station High School Band and Guard competing in San Antonio

The high school will compete in the 2022 Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship.
Credit: KAGS News

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The College Station High School Band and Guard will compete at the Alamodome in the Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship on Nov. 4 and 5. 

The local high school will face-off against more than 80 bands across Texas. 

This event is presented by Yamaha and will feature plenty of live music and entertaining choreography for all ages. 

Tickets to this event will be available though Ticketmaster and will range from $22 to $46. Children 10-years-old and younger will be able to sit in general admission for free. 

For more information and full schedule of the event visit here

