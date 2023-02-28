Gov. Greg Abbott announces College Station Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

When completed, College Station will join 40 other Texas cities in earning the Music Friendly Texas designation.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of College Station, and Visit College Station will be co-hosting a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Tuesday, March 7.

The program is meant to provide local musicians with a network to foster music industry development and send a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are committed to attracting a developing music industry growth, according to the release.

When completed, College Station will join 40 other Texas cities in earning the Music Friendly Texas designation.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at College Station city hall.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend