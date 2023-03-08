x
Comedian Bill Burr to make appearance at Reed Arena in College Station

Tickets are currently on sale for his April 14 show at Reed Arena in Aggieland.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Bill Burr appears onstage at Comedy Central's "Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs" at the Beacon Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Comedian Bill Burr announced the dates and destinations for his North American tour on Monday, March 6. In the announcement, Reed Arena in College Station was listed as one of his performance destinations.

The performance will take place on Friday, April 14. Reed Arena will be his second destination in his tour, coming after two shows in Ottawa, Ontario at the Southam Hall at the National Arts Centre on Sunday, April 2.

Ticket sales are currently live at the time of writing, and can be found here on the 12th Man Foundation website.

For a full list of Burr's destinations and dates on his tour, click here.

