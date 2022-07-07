Cowboys 4 Heroes hosting event for combat veterans in Fort Hood

Volunteers will be giving out free barbecue, hosting car shows, putting on family activities and much more.

FORT HOOD, Texas — DoD ID card holders are encouraged to come enjoy the food and activities being put on this weekend on Oct. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Phantom Warrior Center.

Coinciding with this event will be a Togetherness day with additional activities and entertainment. This will be hosted by the Fort Hood Chapel Communities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel parking lot.

Cowboys 4 Heroes has helped countless veterans, who have sustained combat related injuries, reacclimate to their civilian lives.

Since 2010, they have helped raise $270,000 for FFA and 4H youth. In addition to this large sum of money, they have provided over 750,000 meals for veterans and their families.