Día de Los Muertos Dinner at Ronin Farm & Restaurant

Ronin hosted a Día de Los Muertos Dinner just before the major holiday rooted in Mexican heritage.

BRYAN, Texas — Two days before the spookiest day of the year, Halloween, and three days before Día de Los Muertos, Ronin Farm & Restaurant decided to host an unforgettable dinner on Friday, October 29.

"At Ronin Restaurant tonight, we will have a murder mystery dinner for Día de Los Muertos," Amanda Light, co-owner of Ronin Farm & Restaurant, said. "We send around characters and act out a little bit of a play and if you guess who did it correctly, you're entered to win a chance to join us at a full moon dinner for two guests."

"We have all the fun decorations and we have a murder to solve," Light said.

Light said what makes Ronin Farm & Restaurant different from other establishments is that they have their own farm.

"We raised pigs, chickens, vegetables, to kids, dogs; it's a whole partridge in a pear tree," Light said. "We've got the whole nine going on out there."

Light said they raise everything and then harvest what they can and bring it straight to the restaurant.

"So, it's really fresh and it's good food, you know, that has story and soul and we can tell you all about the process from planting the seed to harvesting it to cooking it and putting it at the table for you," Light said.

Reservations can be made at Ronin and walk-ins are welcomed.

