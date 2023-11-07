Destination Bryan announces Hullabaloo Music Fest lineup

The event will take place on Sept. 3.

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan has announced the return of Hullabaloo Music Fest during Labor Day weekend in September.

The event will feature The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and will also see other performances from:

Possessed By Paul James

Greenbeard

Rickshaw Billies Burger Patrol

LVVRS

That Band Honey

Mary Charlotte Young

Kitsch

Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers

And many more local and regional performers

"We're extremely excited to be expanding on Hullabaloo Music Fest this year by incorporating a few of Downtown Bryan’s incredible live music venues,” said Amanda Kile, Destination Bryan’s Tourism Events Coordinator. “We’ve got a vibrant & growing live music scene here in Bryan, and we’re always proud to help showcase that."

Click here to purchase tickets for the event. Tickets will guarantee admission to all four venues at The Grand Stafford Theater, The Palace Theater, KinderHill Brew Lab, and The 101, but the number of tickets that are available for purchase are limited.