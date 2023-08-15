Take part in this Destination Bryan challenge for a chance to win $500

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan has announced The Howdy Challenge, an event series going on through Oct. 15 featuring some of the biggest attractions that Bryan-College Station has to offer.
To enter, visit the Destination Bryan website and add The Howdy Challenge (which is completely free) to your cart and check out. You'll get a mobile passport that will be filled out as you visit each destination and check in. Once you check in to 12 places, you'll be eligible to win one of 12 $500 gift cards.
The destinations and events include:
- Aggieland Wild Animal Safari
- BigShots Golf Aggieland
- Boonville Heritage Park
- Brazos Valley African American Museum
- Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
- First Friday in Downtown Bryan on Sept. 1 and Oct. 6
- Hullabaloo Music Fest on Sept. 3
- Lake Bryan
- Polite Coffee Roasters
- Ronin Farm & Restaurant
- The BEE Community
- The Farm Patch
- The Farmers' Market in Brazos Valley
- The Local at Lake Walk
- The Lookout Tower at Lake Walk
- The Queen Theatre
- The Remnant Of Nawlins Cajun & Country Cuisine
- West 31st Street Murals
- Zeitman's Grocery Store
"The Howdy Challenge features 19 unique opportunities to explore Bryan," said Destination Bryan Public Relations and Communications Coordinator, Lina Adams in a news release. "Whether you're a new student at Texas A&M or a born and raised Bryanite, we encourage everyone in Bryan-College Station to become a tourist in your own backyard and experience some new places and events in the community this fall."
Click here for more info on the event on the Destination Bryan website.
