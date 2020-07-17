Downtown Brenham providing some summer fun for the family using a children's book and a map

Why do dragons love tacos? Join in on this fun event with your kiddos and find out!

BRENHAM, Texas — Are you and the kiddos tired of being at home, but still want to practice social distancing? Or maybe you just want something fun to do with the kids? Well Downtown Brenham has got you covered!

Beginning July 20, Downtown Brenham will be hosting a story walk. Businesses downtown will have individual pages of the children's book “Dragons Love Tacos” posted on their outside windows. To start the reading journey, parents can pick up a physical map at the Visitor Center; or scan the QR code for a virtual map; which will guide families to each page of the story.

The event is free, and parents and kids are expected to wear masks and practice social distancing while participating. Hand sanitizer will be available at multiples locations downtown.

So go ahead and have some fun, and find out why dragons love tacos so much!