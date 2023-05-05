Epilepsy Foundation Texas to host 2023 Texas Epilepsy Walk at Wolf Pen Creek on May 6

The walk comes as the organization is celebrating its 40th anniversary, being established in 1983.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Epilepsy Foundation Texas (EFTX) will be holding an Epilepsy Walk and other activities on Saturday, May 6 at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station.

Funds raised from the event will be used to help ensure those who are affected by epilepsy will have access to the organization's programs and services.

As of publishing time, $11,100 of the EFTX's goal of $25,000 has been raised.

Registration at the event will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday and close at 9 a.m. The walk will begin shortly after following words from EFTX Board Member Bridget Marriot.