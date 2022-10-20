Float applications now open for the Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade

Here's a chance to be a part of the fun this year and participate in these holiday festivities.

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is looking for floats to illuminate the streets with holiday cheer on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. for the 2022 Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade.

The event will start at Bryan Street, turn on 28th Street, and head all the way through Main Street. There will be floats, fire trucks and other vehicles all decorated in Christmas decor.

This year's theme for the parade is "Holidays Are Sweeter" in Bryan. Floats with the best decorations relating to the theme will win prizes.

Additional activities will include a window decorating contest and opportunities for holiday shopping.

If you would like to apply to enter a float in the parade click here.