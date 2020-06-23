Fourth of July 2020: Events in the Brazos Valley

Here’s a list of Fourth of July events happening in the Brazos Valley!

This free community event will be hosted at the Texas A&M RELLIS campus in Bryan on July 4th.. Beginning at 9 p.m. patriotic music playing on WTAW at 94.5 FM will be synced to the firework show. Parking will open at 7:30 p.m., and you’ll be able to pick your spot as you watch fireworks from your car with your family.

The Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 17th Annual Kurten Fireworks Show on July 4th at the Kurten Community Center .

Gates will open at 7:00 PM and the firework show will start around 9:00 PM. There will not be parking staff, so they ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and remain in or near your own vehicle, and be considerate on how much space you take up, because parking is limited.

For your safety, this year there will be no kid activities or games, no food will be served at the venue, and no trailers or BBQ’s will be allowed in the parking areas. There will be a gun raffle, free drinks provided by HEB on a first come, first serve basis, and donations are being taken to help the Brazos County District 2 VFD.

Porta Potty’s and hand washing stations will be available on the venue and in the parking areas.

The City of Navasota is hosting their first ever Navasota Freedom Festival in Downtown Navasota on Saturday July 4th. The Fourth of July Parade will start at 11:00 AM on Washington Avenue at Brosig Avenue and end on 9th Street. The festival will begin at the end of the parade around Navasota City Hall, and will have vendor booths, kid’s activities, live music from Bill Mock, and more. The festival will follow the most up-to-date recommendations from the CDC and Gov. Abbott.

The Friends of the Wheelock School House is bringing their 26th annual Wheelock 4th of July Parade & BBQ on Saturday July 4th.

The parade will begin around 10AM at The Friends of the Wheelock School House. The Hamburger Fundraiser will start as soon as the parade ends at Wheelock Methodist Church, and will go until 1PM or until the food runs out. All proceeds will go towards the restoration of the 1908 Wheelock School.