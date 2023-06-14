Francine's Country Pavilion announces weekend country music lineup

Get your weekend started the right way with these family-friendly country music events in Iola.

IOLA, Texas — Francine's Country Pavilion in Iola has revealed their country music artists that will be performing this upcoming weekend, on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets for the Friday event will be just over $10 when accounting for tax and fees on tickettailor.com, and will feature local musician Cody Walker as the performing artist. There will be yard games, popsicles, and more to enjoy.

The day after, on Saturday, '90s country music star Wade Hayes will be performing, singing songs such as "Old Enough to Know Better", "I'm Still Dancin' with You", and "What I Mean to Say". As of publish time, ticket costs for this event are just over $30 each when accounting for tax and fees.

According to a release from the venue, they are BYOB with a $10 cooler charge. The event will open to the public beginning at 7 p.m., with the entertainment kicking off an hour later, at 8 p.m. The pavilion will shut down at 11 p.m.

Food and beverages will also be available from Francine's kitchen, with food trucks appearing at some select events. Children under 2 years old can attend for free.

Francine's Country Pavilion is located at 21155 Country Road in Iola.