A spooktacular guide for a haunting good time: Halloween events in Bryan College Station

From pumpkin patches to trunk-or-treats, Bryan College Station is the place to be on Halloween

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Trunks, Tricks and Treats:

If you're looking for some unique family-friendly fun, these events are the way to go. They will have activities like Trick or Treating, costume contests, bounce houses, carnival games, petting zoos and more. The events will take place from Wednesday to Halloween Day.

Rudder High School Trunk or Treat

Location: 3251 Austin's Colony Parkway, Bryan, Texas 77808

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 27

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Halloweentown in Downtown

Location: Downtown Bryan (on Main Street near Taco Crave)

Date: Friday, Oct. 29

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Admission: Free

4th Annual Trunk or Treat: so kids can eat

Location: Bryan High School Student Parking Lot

Date: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: 5 canned goods

All canned goods will support the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

FUMC Bryan: Trunk or Treat

Location: 506 E 28th Street, Bryan, Texas

Date: Sunday, Oct. 31

Time: 5:30 p.m. to Dark

Admission: Free

Haunted Houses and Spooky Sights:

If you like a good fright, give these a sight! For some, haunted houses and scary movies are Halloween staples.

Wicked Woods Haunted House

Location: 10436 North Dowling Road, College Station, Texas

Dates: Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 28 to Oct. 31

Times: Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Admission: General: $12 General with a Canned Good: $10

All visitors must be 12 years or older. Closed-toed shoes are required for entry. The house is raising funds (and cans) for the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the Kappa Sigma Military Heros Campaign.

Fright Night Haunted House

Location: 1673 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 108 A, Bryan, Texas

Dates: Friday to Sunday, Oct. 29 to Oct. 30

Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and last tickets are sold at 11:30 p.m.

Admission: $10

All proceeds go to Trinity Oaks StarKids. No one under the age of 15 admitted without an adult.

Hocus Pocus Movie Night & Cookie Decorating

Location: Brookshire Brothers Stage 12

Date: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Rocky Horror Halloween Show

Location: 3rd Floor Cantina, 201 West 26th Street, Bryan, Texas

Date: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Admission: $10

Festive Fall Festivities

If you are looking for a fall-themed evening just before Halloween, these events were made for you! Costume contests, game booths, haunted houses and volunteer opportunities are just some of the things available at these events.

Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley Fall Festival

Location: 900 West William J Bryan Parkway, Bryan, Texas

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 27

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

To volunteer or host a booth, email Kortney Hyson at lhyson@bgcbv.org

Annual Fall Fest & Haunted House

Location: Lincoln Recreation Center

Date: Thursday, Oct. 28

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

Aggie Corn Maze

Location: 2605 F&B Rd., College Station, Texas

Dates: Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 30 to Oct. 31

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31

Admission: $5 for RSVP and $7 for Walk-ups

Cash Only. Children 5 and under are admitted for free.

Pumpkin Patches:

Don't forget about the local pumpkin patches!

