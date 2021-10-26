A spooktacular guide for a haunting good time: Halloween events in Bryan College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas —
Trunks, Tricks and Treats:
If you're looking for some unique family-friendly fun, these events are the way to go. They will have activities like Trick or Treating, costume contests, bounce houses, carnival games, petting zoos and more. The events will take place from Wednesday to Halloween Day.
Rudder High School Trunk or Treat
Location: 3251 Austin's Colony Parkway, Bryan, Texas 77808
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 27
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
Halloweentown in Downtown
Location: Downtown Bryan (on Main Street near Taco Crave)
Date: Friday, Oct. 29
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Admission: Free
4th Annual Trunk or Treat: so kids can eat
Location: Bryan High School Student Parking Lot
Date: Saturday, Oct. 30
Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: 5 canned goods
All canned goods will support the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
FUMC Bryan: Trunk or Treat
Location: 506 E 28th Street, Bryan, Texas
Date: Sunday, Oct. 31
Time: 5:30 p.m. to Dark
Admission: Free
Trunks, Treats and Tricks
Haunted Houses and Spooky Sights:
If you like a good fright, give these a sight! For some, haunted houses and scary movies are Halloween staples.
Wicked Woods Haunted House
Location: 10436 North Dowling Road, College Station, Texas
Dates: Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 28 to Oct. 31
Times: Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Admission: General: $12 General with a Canned Good: $10
All visitors must be 12 years or older. Closed-toed shoes are required for entry. The house is raising funds (and cans) for the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the Kappa Sigma Military Heros Campaign.
Fright Night Haunted House
Location: 1673 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 108 A, Bryan, Texas
Dates: Friday to Sunday, Oct. 29 to Oct. 30
Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and last tickets are sold at 11:30 p.m.
Admission: $10
All proceeds go to Trinity Oaks StarKids. No one under the age of 15 admitted without an adult.
Hocus Pocus Movie Night & Cookie Decorating
Location: Brookshire Brothers Stage 12
Date: Saturday, Oct. 30
Time: 6 p.m.
Admission: Free
Rocky Horror Halloween Show
Location: 3rd Floor Cantina, 201 West 26th Street, Bryan, Texas
Date: Saturday, Oct. 30
Time: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Admission: $10
Haunted Houses and Spooky Sights
Festive Fall Festivities
If you are looking for a fall-themed evening just before Halloween, these events were made for you! Costume contests, game booths, haunted houses and volunteer opportunities are just some of the things available at these events.
Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley Fall Festival
Location: 900 West William J Bryan Parkway, Bryan, Texas
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 27
Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: Free
To volunteer or host a booth, email Kortney Hyson at lhyson@bgcbv.org
Annual Fall Fest & Haunted House
Location: Lincoln Recreation Center
Date: Thursday, Oct. 28
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission: Free
Aggie Corn Maze
Location: 2605 F&B Rd., College Station, Texas
Dates: Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 30 to Oct. 31
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31
Admission: $5 for RSVP and $7 for Walk-ups
Cash Only. Children 5 and under are admitted for free.
Pumpkin Patches:
Don't forget about the local pumpkin patches!
Festive Fall Festivities