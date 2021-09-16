Hispanic Heritage Month Events at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Hispanic Presidents' Council along with other student-run organizations at Texas A&M are hosting multiple events from Sept 15 to Oct 16 in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The events are as follows from the Texas A&M organizations:
Hispanic Heritage Kickoff
Hispanic Presidents' Council | MSC 2300C
Sept 15 at 6 p.m.
Aggieland Mariachi Performance
Aggieland Mariachi | TBA
Sept 17 at 6 p.m.
LMAS Speakers Series
Latino/a and Mexican American Studies | Virtual
Sept 23 at 6 p.m.
Community Conversations- “Lots of times they do not pay": Understanding wage-theft and resistance in Bryan, Texas
Department of Multicultural Services | Virtual
Sept 29 from Noon to 1 p.m.
Town Hall: Mental Health and Machismo
Hispanic Presidents' Council | MSC 2404
Sept 29 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
UndocuAlly Training
Council for Minority Student Affairs | TBA
Sept 30 at 7 p.m.
Day of the Dead Movie Night
Delta Xi Nu x Gamma Phi Omega | Rudder Tower 404
Oct 1 at 7 p.m.
Salsa Fusion Lessons
Salsa Fusion Dance Company | TBA
Oct 1 at 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Soccer - Hispanic Heritage Night
Texas A&M Athletics | Ellis Field
Oct 1 at 7 p.m.
Poemas y Café
MSC CAMAC: A Latinx Programming Committee | Rudder Tower 302
Oct 4 at 7 p.m.
Caliente
ALPFA | Rudder Plaza
Oct 6 at 6 p.m.
Mario J. Molina, The Mexican-born Atmospheric Chemist and Nobel Prize Recipient, and His Legacy with Texas A&M
Gates Ballroom
Oct 7 at 7 p.m.
Zine Making: Compartiendo Cuentos de Esperanza
Texas A&M University Libraries | Library Annex 652
Oct 12 at 6 p.m.
RSVP is required to attend this event
The Importance of Mental Health among Latino College Students
LMSA PLUS | Virtual
Oct 14 at 8:30 p.m.
Afro-Latinx Festival
MSC Woodson Black Awareness Committee & MSC CAMAC | Gates Ballroom
Oct 16 at 2 p.m.
Please check the Hispanic Presidents' Council website for updated information on event locations and times.