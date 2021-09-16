Hispanic Heritage Month Events at Texas A&M

Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from Sept 15 to Oct 15

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Hispanic Presidents' Council along with other student-run organizations at Texas A&M are hosting multiple events from Sept 15 to Oct 16 in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The events are as follows from the Texas A&M organizations:

Hispanic Heritage Kickoff

Hispanic Presidents' Council | MSC 2300C

Sept 15 at 6 p.m.

Aggieland Mariachi Performance

Aggieland Mariachi | TBA

Sept 17 at 6 p.m.

LMAS Speakers Series

Latino/a and Mexican American Studies | Virtual

Sept 23 at 6 p.m.

Community Conversations- “Lots of times they do not pay": Understanding wage-theft and resistance in Bryan, Texas

Department of Multicultural Services | Virtual

Sept 29 from Noon to 1 p.m.

Town Hall: Mental Health and Machismo

Hispanic Presidents' Council | MSC 2404

Sept 29 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

UndocuAlly Training

Council for Minority Student Affairs | TBA

Sept 30 at 7 p.m.

Day of the Dead Movie Night

Delta Xi Nu x Gamma Phi Omega | Rudder Tower 404

Oct 1 at 7 p.m.

Salsa Fusion Lessons

Salsa Fusion Dance Company | TBA

Oct 1 at 7 p.m.

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month! Join HPC at our kickoff ceremony tonight at 6 PM and hear a message from our keynote speaker, Tamara Cuellar Garza. Here is the list of events for the rest of the month so be on the lookout for those! pic.twitter.com/qb4d8i2acd — Hispanic Presidents' Council (@hpctamu) September 15, 2021

Texas A&M Soccer - Hispanic Heritage Night

Texas A&M Athletics | Ellis Field

Oct 1 at 7 p.m.

Poemas y Café

MSC CAMAC: A Latinx Programming Committee | Rudder Tower 302

Oct 4 at 7 p.m.

Caliente

ALPFA | Rudder Plaza

Oct 6 at 6 p.m.

Mario J. Molina, The Mexican-born Atmospheric Chemist and Nobel Prize Recipient, and His Legacy with Texas A&M

Gates Ballroom

Oct 7 at 7 p.m.

Zine Making: Compartiendo Cuentos de Esperanza

Texas A&M University Libraries | Library Annex 652

Oct 12 at 6 p.m.

RSVP is required to attend this event

The Importance of Mental Health among Latino College Students

LMSA PLUS | Virtual

Oct 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Afro-Latinx Festival

MSC Woodson Black Awareness Committee & MSC CAMAC | Gates Ballroom

Oct 16 at 2 p.m.