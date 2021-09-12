Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade rolls through Downtown Bryan

Destination Bryan and BCS Toyota presented the Downtown Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade on Thursday.

BRYAN, Texas — The streets of Downtown Bryan were lit up Thursday night for the Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade.

Families from all over gathered to watch the parade which included floats from various Bryan businesses, schools, clubs and organizations.

The parade participants decorated cars, trucks, trailers and even buses with Christmas lights and other decorations to 'wow' spectators.

There were also appearances from the Bryan Fire Departments, Bryan Police, the Grinch and even Santa himself.

Enrique Gomez, a parade spectator, said that his favorite floats were from the Dallas Cowboys fan club and the S.F.A Middle School Odessey Program.

"I liked the parade; it was very enthusiastic and had a lot of different schools and cars," said Gomez.

The Bryan High School Shy-Annes performed their stand routine and other dances during the event. High school seniors Valeria Garcia and Jeremiah Yanez said this parade is one of the best parts of being a Shy-Anne and representing Bryan High.