Juneteenth

George Bush Presidential Library & Museum reveals Juneteenth celebration event lineup

This free event will take place on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Credit: KAGS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum has revealed their Juneteenth celebration event lineup in a press release. 

The festivities will kick off on Friday, June 16, and all of their events are free to the public. 

Among the events taking place include:

  • A Freedom Walk
    • 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
    • Begins at the Lincoln Recreation Center and ends at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
  • Juneteenth Storytelling
    • 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
    • Held at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center

The Juneteenth Storytelling event will feature award-winning storyteller Toni Simmons, who will tell stories related to the holiday. She is know for integrating "rhythms, songs, and audience participation that place(s) the audience into her stories."

