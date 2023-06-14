George Bush Presidential Library & Museum reveals Juneteenth celebration event lineup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum has revealed their Juneteenth celebration event lineup in a press release.
The festivities will kick off on Friday, June 16, and all of their events are free to the public.
Among the events taking place include:
- A Freedom Walk
- 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Begins at the Lincoln Recreation Center and ends at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
- Juneteenth Storytelling
- 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Held at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center
The Juneteenth Storytelling event will feature award-winning storyteller Toni Simmons, who will tell stories related to the holiday. She is know for integrating "rhythms, songs, and audience participation that place(s) the audience into her stories."
Also on KAGS: