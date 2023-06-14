George Bush Presidential Library & Museum reveals Juneteenth celebration event lineup

This free event will take place on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum has revealed their Juneteenth celebration event lineup in a press release.

The festivities will kick off on Friday, June 16, and all of their events are free to the public.

Among the events taking place include:

A Freedom Walk 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Begins at the Lincoln Recreation Center and ends at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

Juneteenth Storytelling 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Held at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center



The Juneteenth Storytelling event will feature award-winning storyteller Toni Simmons, who will tell stories related to the holiday. She is know for integrating "rhythms, songs, and audience participation that place(s) the audience into her stories."