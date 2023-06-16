Hundreds commemorate Juneteenth with the annual Freedom Walk in College Station

The holiday weekend is almost here, and the festivities are already underway here in Bryan/College Station with the annual freedom walk to celebrate Juneteenth.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Hundreds of children and adults hit the pavement today for a 2.2-mile stroll from the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum grounds for the annual Freedom Walk.

"The walk was tremendous. The turnout was way more than I expected, Library Acting Director, Robert Holzweiss said. "Thanks to the Boys and Girls Club and the Lincoln Center for really getting the word out. We did a lot of publicity this year, and I'm glad people who weren't even affiliated with those organizations came and joined us."

After making the trek for the first time since 2019, the rec center and Boys and Girls Club members meet for a special presentation of stories, songs, and dances by author Toni Simmons.

"We've been doing this for 19 years before it was a federal holiday," Holzweiss said. "We think it's such an important event for Texas, but now it's also a national holiday. We jumped right in with the Lincoln Center and it's been growing ever since."

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, who was liberated by Union soldiers two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

"Understand the culture understand the history," Rec center’s Supervisor, Cheletia Johnson said. "Hopefully, the parents will take the time out to teach them history, because it's a part of American history, and it's something to celebrate."