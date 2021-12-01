KAGS' 2021 Holiday Event Guide

A curated list of festive events happening in Bryan/College Station throughout December

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you looking for a holly holiday hoedown, this article is just for you!

Listed below are events happening the Bryan/College Station in chronological order. If you would like to add an event to the guide please send us an email at news@kagstv.com.

The Brazos Valley Tree Farm offers a drive-thru light show along with hayrides through Christmas town for the whole family to enjoy.

Location: 20881 FM 2154, College Station, TX 77845

Dates: Nov. 11 to Dec. 31

Times: Drive-thru open seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Hayrides and Christmas Town are open Thurs. to Sun. from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices:

Drive-thru: $30 per car

Hayrides: $10 for children ages 3-12, $20 for adults ages 12 and up

Season Passes are also available for purchase!

Stephen C. Beachy Central Park will have a Christmas display open for public viewing. In addition, Santa and his elves have opened a North Pole mailbox in the park to ensure safe letter delivery!

If you would like to download a Santa Letter template, click here.

Location: 1000 Krenek Tap Road, College Station, TX 77840

Dates: Nov. 25 to Jan 1.

Time: Open seven days a week, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Price: FREE

This College Station Christmas staple is opened for their 2021 holiday season. They offer hayrides, carriage rides, snow tubing, ice skating and, of course, a Texas-sized Christmas light display!

Location: 18898 HWY 6, College Station, TX 77845

Dates: Nov. 12 to Dec. 30

Times:

Monday - Thursday: 6-11 p.m.

Fridays: 6 p.m. - midnight

Saturdays: 3 p.m. - midnight

Sundays: 3-11 p.m.

Prices:

Adult: $44.95+

Children: $40.95+

The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station welcomes the community for their performance of the Christmas classic Elf!

Location: 3125 South Texas Avenue, Suite 500 Bryan, TX 77803

Dates: Every weekend from Dec 2. To Dec 19.

Start time: 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. depending on the day

Prices:

Adults: $20

Children: $10

Stephen C. Beachy Central Park will be hosting a festive weekend with hayrides, live entertainment, snow slides, photos with Santa and so much more!

Location: 1000 Krenek Tap Road, College Station, TX 77840

Dates: Dec. 3 to Dec. 4

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Price: FREE

Ballet Brazos is hosting its 10th annual production of the Nutcracker with will feature principal dancers from New York and pre-professional performers from all across the Brazos Valley.

Location: Rudder Theatre Complex, 401 Joe Routt Blvd., College Station, TX 77840

Dates: Dec. 3 to Dec. 4

Times:

Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Prices (not including parking):

Adults: $20+

Students: $20

Children ages 3-12: $9

Stop by Sue Haswell Park for some holiday fun! There will be a lot of family fun including a snow hill, photos with Santa, train rides and much more!

Location: Sue Haswell Memorial Park, 1142 E William J Bryan Pkwy, Bryan, TX 77803

Date: Dec. 2

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Price: FREE

The Brazos County Expo Center will be your one-stop-shop for unique Christmas gifts, home accessories, gourmet food, jewelry, and more! There are additional events happening at the market, click here for a full list.

Location: Brazos County Expo Center, 5827 Leonard Road, Bryan, TX 77807

Dates: Dec 3. to Dec 4.

Times: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices:

Admission: $5

Children ages 10 and under: FREE

LIVEart: Artists Community is making a stop in Downtown Bryan to perform live art demonstrations, face painting and more!

Location: Historic Downtown Bryan, Bryan, TX 77803

Date: Dec. 3

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Price: FREE

Santa and his elves are hungry and in need of some breakfast from Brazos-Proper Texas Kitchen in Aggieland! Be sure to make a reservation!

Location: Brazos-Proper Texas Kitchen, 177 Joe Routt Blvd., College Station, TX 77840

Dates: Dec. 4, 11 or 18

Time: 8 a.m. to Noon

Prices:

Adults: $39.95

Children ages 4-11: $24.95

Children ages 3 and under: FREE

The Brazos Center is opening its doors to over 100 vendors with a variety of products for your purchase.

Location: The Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX 77802

Dates: Dec. 4 to Dec. 5

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: FREE

Degallery in Bryan is hosting a family-friendly holiday event with live jazz music, art activities and even live art demos!

Location: Degallery, 930 North Rosemary Dr, Bryan TX

Date: Dec. 4

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: FREE

The Christmas Movie Classic, Polar Express, will hit the screens at Lake Walk! Don’t forget to wear your PJs!

Location: Lake Walk, 4250 South Traditions Drive, Bryan, TX 77807

Dates: Dec. 4

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Price: FREE

Visitors will be able to enjoy cookies and hot cocoa until the glow of Christmas lights at The Gardens at Texas A&M University.

Location: 600 John Kimbrough Boulevard, College Station, TX 778430

Date: Dec. 4

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Price: FREE

The Texas A&M Women’s Chorus, Century Singers, and Singing Cadets will sing in the holiday’s in the Rudder Auditorium.

Location: Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd., College Station, TX 77840

Date: Dec. 5

Time: 3 p.m.

Price:

Adults: $10.00

TAMU Students: FREE

Santa is making a stop by Century Square for photos and to play some holiday-themed activities!

Location: Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. #150, College Station, TX 77840

Date: Dec. 5

Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Price: FREE

Santa is tying up his skates for the 16th year and hitting the rink at Spirit Ice Arena! After the Ice Show, the public will be allowed to take the ice with St. Nick.

Location: Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive East, College Station, TX 77840

Dates: Dec. 10 to Dec. 12

Times:

Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

Price: Call (979) 693-3900 for pricing.

Northgate will be packed with 50+ vendors, live music, food trucks, an ice skating rink and even snow! Apart from their usual holiday activities, there will also be a Sip & Shop event held for those over the age of 21.

Location: Patricia Street, College Station, TX 77840

Dates: Dec. 11

Times: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Price: FREE & Sip & Shop: $10

The Museum of America G.I. invites you to watch history come alive and witness the time WWI paused for Christmas; Otherwise known as the Christmas Truce of 1914.

Location: The Museum of America G.I., 19124 Highway 6 South, College Station, TX 77842

Dates: Dec. 11 to Dec 12.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price:

Adult: $10

Children ages 5-11: $5

Children under the age of 4: FREE

Ring in the spirit of Christmas with the musical talents of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra!

Location: Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Highway 6, South College Station

Date: Dec 12.

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Price:

Adult: $40

Student: $30

Child: $20

Bring your family and friends to enjoy the holiday movie classic Polar Express with a big cup of hot chocolate. Stage 12 encourages guests to bring blankets and wear their Christmas PJ’s.

Location: Stage 12, 503 George Bush Dr, College Station, TX 77840

Date: Dec. 17

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: FREE

Finish up your holiday shopping at Century Square with over 30+ vendors and live music.

Location: Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. #150, College Station, TX 77840

Date: Dec 19.

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.