Kick off the holiday season with "Lights On!" in Downtown Bryan

Plenty of games, performances and much more for the whole family.

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is hosting "Lights On!" at the Gloria Sale Park to kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

Thousands of lights from the north to the south ends of Downtown Bryan will be illuminated.

In addition to the lighting ceremony, there will be performances from the TAMU Dance Program, Salvation Army Band, Ballet Brazos and the SFA Middle School Orchestra in different locations in Downtown Bryan.

Excitement builds around the community as this has become one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Destination Bryan's Tourism Events Coordinator, Amanda Kile, states that " Transforming Downtown Bryan into a magical holiday backdrop brings so much joy to our community and we are excited to see everyone this Friday."

There will be free parking available in Downtown Bryan, however a shuttle will also be available at the Blinn Campus from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m.

On Friday, the following streets will be closed:

Main St. between 26th and 29th St.

28th St. between Bryan Ave. and Carnegie Alley

Bryan Ave. between 27th and 28th St..

For more information on this event, please visit here.