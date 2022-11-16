Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan

There will be a variety of free things to do, see and eat.

BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations.

These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:

Volleyball

Basketball

Pickleball

Strength and Conditioning

Esports

You will be able to hear guest speakers from several different organizations that helped make this 122,000 square-foot facility possible.

Mayor of Bryan, Andrew Nelson, states "We are excited to open a one-of-a-kind, indoor sports and entertainment facility, in the heart of Travis Bryan Midtown Park."

The Legends Event Center goes beyond its 16 volleyball courts that convert to eight basketball courts. They have meeting rooms, party space and an outdoor patio for events.

Nelson goes on to say that "It will draw events from all over Texas and the southwest region, be a place for residents to enjoy, and financially support more recreational activities to come."

To view more information on this event, visit here.