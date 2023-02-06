Legends of Aggieland Q&A to feature Olympian Stacy Sykora, TAMU Volleyball Coach Jamie Morrison

The free-to-the public event will be held at the Legends Event Center in Bryan on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.

BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center in Bryan will be hosting a Legends of Aggieland Q&A featuring two major figures from the volleyball world, according to a release from the city of Bryan.

The Q&A will be held on Sat, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m., and is free for the public to attend.

The two guests that will be joining the Q&A are three-time Olympian and Texas A&M Sports Hall of Famer Stacy Sykora and Aggie Volleyball Head Coach Jamie Morrison.