List: Fun Fall activities in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — Fall is finally here! Pumpkin patches, apple pies, and spooky season, OH MY.

While fall festivities may look a little different to accommodate COVID-19 safety measures, there are no lack of activities. The Brazos Valley will be bustling with fun for the family, and we've listed just a few events you can attend to get into the pumpkin spice spirit.

Every year, Habitat for Humanity BCS hosts pumpkin patches in Bryan and College Station.

This year, their pumpkin patches will be open from September 28 through October 31 at the following locations:

2301 E 29th St in Bryan

4107 Lake Atlas Dr in Bryan

220 Rock Prairie Rd in College Station

All pumpkin proceeds will go towards house sponsorships for next year.

From October 16-18, Brenham will be hosting their annual festival in honor of local artists. Activities will include live music, street art, street food and more.

Have you made your fall plans to visit Brenham/Washington County? This weekend is going to be gorgeous, and our October... Posted by Visit Brenham/Washington County, Texas on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

COVID-19 isn't stopping this non-profit from providing fall fun for pups and their owners. On Sunday October 25, Wienerspiel is hosting a socially distanced event that involves you and your pet visiting 10 sponsors, taking a photo, and tagging Wienerspiel on social media. Afterward, you'll be able to pick up your medal at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater.

Throughout the fall months, Century Square will be hosting the Front Porch Concert Series where attendees can hear local musicians and even join in on the fun with open-mic night. So enjoy the fall weather and listen so some tunes all season long.

Farmers Markets

Wherever you go in the Brazos Valley, farmers markets are available for residents to enjoy fresh seasonal favorites from local vendors. Check your city's website to see when they host your local farmers market.