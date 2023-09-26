Morgan Wallen adds North Texas concert to 2024 tour. Here's where and when

ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59 PM PT. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale. Fans who previously purchased tickets for the cancelled Oxford show on Sunday, April 23rd will have access to an early presale. Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email. Register now for access to tickets at morganwallen.com - Been one of the best years for me and my music so we're gonna run it back.. same tour name, staying on this album and many more cities to visit.. I've got plans in mind to still single Cowgirls, Man Made A Bar and who knows maybe 98 Braves. Let's keep this thing going. Oh and got a song coming out this Friday on Thomas Rhett’s greatest hits album. it's a real special one Love Y'all - MW