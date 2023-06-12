First Navasota Sounds of Summer concert series to be held on Friday

The Sounds of Summer concert series will be held at city hall.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota's Sounds of Summer concert series will kick off this Friday at City Hall.

Award-winning band Rapture will kick off the festivities for this free event at 7 p.m., and there will be food and drink vendors at the event, as well as a host of activities for guests to enjoy.

According to a release from the City of Navasota, a bounce house, a water slide, and other kids activities will be at the event. Grimes County Cornhole will also be hosting a tournament for all to join.

Navasota City Hall is located at 200 East McAlpine Street.