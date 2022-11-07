The City of Navasota hosts 2022 Home for the Holidays event

A day full of holiday cheer is coming to Navasota in December.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, Dec. 10 at different venues around the town.

This all-day event will bring fun to the whole family.

Here is a list of the events occurring in order:

Navasota Farmers Market - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Christmas in the City - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Light the Night with Navasota's Annual Parade & Tree lighting - Starts at 6 p.m.

During this event you will hear from the Mayor, City Manager and the Navasota High School Choir.

To view more information about each these events and more, please visit here.