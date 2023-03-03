City of Navasota kicks off 11th annual Texas Birthday Bash

The annual small town event brings in thousands of people each year from all over the Lone Star State including Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota kicked off their 11th annual Texas Birthday Bash and welcomed hundreds of patrons on Friday, March 3.

The annual event brings in members from around the Brazos Valley, as well as the bigger cities like Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. The first night of the event included bounce houses, a mechanical bull, food and craft vendors, refreshments, and multiple Tejano music groups.

Bobbie Ullrich, the head of the City of Navasota's Marketing and Communications Department, said that all the businesses involved are from Navasota which benefits the local businesses and tax dollars to the city. Ullrich said that planning for the event normally takes all year to ensure the best celebration for their patrons.

"Basically, it's just a big whole party to celebrate Texas Independence which is obviously what we're celebrating when the Texas Declaration was signed, so we're happy to bring that to Navasota and celebrate it," said Ullrich.

Several of the vendors at the Texas Birthday Bash said that they look forward to seeing the people come to visit their booths and understand more about their town.

Miguel Lopez, a student, said that he sold toys to children to try and raise funds for college.

"Well we're here selling toys to little kids, and I'm here to raise funds for college. I want to go to A&M because it's a really good college, and I wanna be a veterinarian," said Lopez.

Javier Saenz, an owner of Taqueria La Escondida, said that he has been to three Texas Birthday Bashes and loves celebrating alongside crowds of people.

"It's just something amazing, we get to know a lot of people, it's just a lot of fun," said Saenz.