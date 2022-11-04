Enjoy downtown Navasota with their upcoming Reds Wheats & Blues event on Saturday, Nov. 12

NAVASOTA, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Reds, Wheats, & Blues event in downtown Navasota, giving those in attendance a chance to sip craft beers and wine while enjoying the sights, shops, and businesses in the downtown district.
Tickets for the event can be found here for $20 each. Ticket purchases include a goodie bag, a map of the route and a punch card, and a commemorative wine glass.
Those who complete their punch card can be entered into a drawing for a gift basket.