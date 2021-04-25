'Another Round' wins best international film at the Oscars

“This is beyond anything I could ever imagine,” director Thomas Vinterburg said from the stage in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

LOS ANGELES — Raise a glass for “Another Round.”

The film from Denmark, directed by Thomas Vinterburg, has won the Oscar for best international feature film.

“This is beyond anything I could ever imagine,” Vinterburg said from the stage at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday night. “Except this is something I’ve always imagined.”

It is the fourth time a film from Denmark has won in the category. The last was “In a Better World” in 2010.

“Another Round” stars Mads Mikkelson as one of a group of school teachers who try to stay slightly drunk all day to break out of their midlife malaise.

Vinterburg is also nominated for best director Sunday night.