Post Malone's coming home! Here's when and where he'll be in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Post Malone's hitting the road again, and he's got plans to perform in his home state.

The rapper/singer announced Tuesday morning that he'll be on tour in July and August. The "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" Tour will consist of 24 shows, including two in Texas.

It's only fair that the Grapevine native stops in North Texas first! So, you can plan to party like a rockstar on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

Post Malone will then head to the Houston area on Tuesday, Aug. 8. You can catch him at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.

Presale tickets will be available starting this Wednesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. through Citi Entertainment. If you have a Citi credit card or a Citibank debit card, the passcode for the presale is the six digits of that card.

The presale will run until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, then they'll be open to the public on Friday, May 18 starting at 10 a.m.

"I love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all," wrote Post Malone on social media. "Help me put a baby through college, and come on out 🍻 Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage 😎 Sending love to you and yours."

