Recess Like an Adult to return to Travis Fields starting on July 14

BRYAN, Texas — RCI Sports has announced the return of Recess Like an Adult at Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park.

The event series will take place each second Friday of the month beginning on July 14 and run through Dec. 8. There will not be an event in October.

The schedule of events is as follows:

July 14: Cornhole tournament

Aug. 11: 80's trivia night

Sept. 8: Dodgeball

Nov. 10: Flag football

Dec. 8: Washer tournament

Click here to visit the Travis Fields website to sign up for the upcoming events. All events barring the '80s Trivia Night will require a registration fee ranging from $10 to $25 per team.