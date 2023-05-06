x
Recess Like an Adult to return to Travis Fields starting on July 14

Each event will have a special theme and feature unique events all through December.

BRYAN, Texas — RCI Sports has announced the return of Recess Like an Adult at Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park.

The event series will take place each second Friday of the month beginning on July 14 and run through Dec. 8. There will not be an event in October.

The schedule of events is as follows:

  • July 14: Cornhole tournament
  • Aug. 11: 80's trivia night
  • Sept. 8: Dodgeball
  • Nov. 10: Flag football
  • Dec. 8: Washer tournament

Click here to visit the Travis Fields website to sign up for the upcoming events. All events barring the '80s Trivia Night will require a registration fee ranging from $10 to $25 per team.

