RodeoHouston will announce full entertainment lineup today | Live stream tonight

Artists such as Cody Johnson, Bun B and George Strait have already been slated to perform. Tonight, the full lineup will be announced and will include artists in genres such as pop, R&B and EDM.

Who is performing at RodeoHouston?

RodeoHouston's genre lineup goes as follows:

Feb 28: Cody Johnson

March 1-2: Country

March 3: Christian

March 4: Latin Pop

March 5: Country

March 6: Norteño

March 7-9: Country

March 10: Rock

March 11: Bun B's H-Town Takeover

March 12: Parker McCollum

March 13-14: Country

March 15: Pop

March 16: R&B/Pop

March 17: Country

March 18: EDM

March 19: Country

March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde

How much are tickets to RodeoHouston concerts?

Concert tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 13 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

Tickets are available now for Cody Johnson and George Strait's headlining performances. As of Dec 9, 2021, ticket prices for Cody Johnson start at $20 while those for George Straight begin at $180 (without extra fees).

When does RodeoHouston begin and end?

The rodeo itself will run from Feb. 28 to March 20.

RodeoHouston BBQ cookoff

The upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will feature a new category for the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest called "Open Contest."

In addition to the traditional categories — brisket, ribs, chicken, Go Texan and Dutch Oven Dessert — the BBQ contest will now allow cooks to prepare anything they desire, except desserts.

The "Open Contest" will be on February 25, 2022, the second day of the 3-day BBQ cookoff, which is scheduled for February 24- 26.

Pre-RodeoHouston festivities

The pre-rodeo festivities begin on Friday, Feb 25 with the Rodeo Round-up and Go Texan Day.

All Houstonians are invited to attend this free event in downtown Houston, Friday, Feb. 25, at Houston City Hall in Hermann Square.

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Go Texan Day proclamation will kick off the event followed by free chopped barbecue sandwiches provided by the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Committee.

Attendees can enjoy live music, have their photo taken atop a Texas Longhorn steer and visit with rodeo volunteers representing the more than 100 committees to learn more about the event.