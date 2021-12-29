RodeoHouston to announce 2022 star entertainer lineup on Jan. 5

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will announce the 2022 RodeoHouston entertainment lineup during a private, invitation-only event at The Rustic on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The announcement is scheduled for 7 p.m. It will stream on KHOU.com and on the KHOU 11 mobile app.
Earlier this month, rodeo officials released its star entertainer genre calendar for the 90th anniversary celebration.
The lineup's dropping hints for a wide range of performances from EDM and R&B artists to Latin pop and Norteño (music from north Mexico inspired by European polka). Organizers are also introducing the first-ever Christian genre performance along with 13 country acts.
“The 2022 RODEOHOUSTON lineup has something for everyone, and that’s important to us, as we are always hoping to draw newcomers to our event, and hopefully, create new lifelong Rodeo fans,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO.
Four Texas artists have already been announced so far: Cody Johnson (Feb 28), Bun B's H-Town Takeover (March 11), Parker McCollum (March 12), and George Strait with Ashley McBryde (March 20).
RodeoHouston's genre lineup goes as follows:
- Feb 28: Cody Johnson
- March 1-2: Country
- March 3: Christian
- March 4: Latin Pop
- March 5: Country
- March 6: Norteño
- March 7-9: Country
- March 10: Rock
- March 11: Bun B's H-Town Takeover
- March 12: Parker McCollum
- March 13-14: Country
- March 15: Pop
- March 16: R&B/Pop
- March 17: Country
- March 18: EDM
- March 19: Country
- March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde
Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 13 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.
Tickets are available now for Cody Johnson and George Strait's headlining performances. As of Dec 9, 2021, ticket prices for Cody Johnson start at $20 while those for George Straight begin at $180 (without extra fees).