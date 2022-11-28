Rudder High School hosts Prayer & Support Night for Coach Calvin Hill

The Bryan ISD community comes together for the injured High School Coach.

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School is hosting a Prayer & Support Night for severely injured Coach Calvin Hill at Rudder Stadium on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

The track and football coach was involved in a serious crash while driving a bus for Santa's Wonderland on Monday, Nov. 20.

One person was killed and another was injured.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22 the Rudder Football team announced that they would be selling shirts in an effort to raise money for the Hill family.

These shirts are being sold for $25 each and can be purchased here.

Tough as Hill.

On Sun Nov 20th, Rudder HS football & track coach Calvin Hill was severely injured in a wreck on Hwy 6 while driving a shuttle for Santa's Wonderland. In an effort to raise money for the Hill family, t-shirts are being sold with the tagline "Tough as Hill." pic.twitter.com/Gv7TuMwGmj — Rudder Football (@RudderFootball) November 23, 2022

The event tonight is open to the public.