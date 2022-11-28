Rudder High School hosts Prayer & Support Night for Coach Calvin Hill

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School is hosting a Prayer & Support Night for severely injured Coach Calvin Hill at Rudder Stadium on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.
The track and football coach was involved in a serious crash while driving a bus for Santa's Wonderland on Monday, Nov. 20.
One person was killed and another was injured.
On Wednesday, Nov. 22 the Rudder Football team announced that they would be selling shirts in an effort to raise money for the Hill family.
These shirts are being sold for $25 each and can be purchased here.
The event tonight is open to the public.
For more information on the crash that left one dead and two injured, visit here.