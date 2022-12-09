Winter Wonderland event is bringing Santa to Midtown Park

RCI Sports Management is hosting its biggest holiday event of the year with plenty of fun for the whole family.

BRYAN, Texas — RCI Sports Management is inviting everyone to its Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bryan Midtown Park.

An abundance of activities will be available for the whole family to enjoy and it's all for free.

The list of holiday festivities includes:

Train ride to the North Pole

Snowball dodgeball

Pictures with Santa

Christmas trivia

Practice batting with elves

In addition to all of these activities, community members can take a trip to the concessions for hot chocolate, homemade cookies and much more.

RCI hopes to bring the community together this weekend to showcase how Travis Fields can go beyond a sports facility.

A member of the RCI Marketing team, Ally Myers, says "RCI's goal is to demonstrate that Travis Fields is more than a premier baseball and softball complex, but a facility that brings the Brazos Valley community together."

For more information, visit here.