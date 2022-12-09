x
Winter Wonderland event is bringing Santa to Midtown Park

RCI Sports Management is hosting its biggest holiday event of the year with plenty of fun for the whole family.
Credit: KAGS News

BRYAN, Texas — RCI Sports Management is inviting everyone to its Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bryan Midtown Park. 

An abundance of activities will be available for the whole family to enjoy and it's all for free. 

The list of holiday festivities includes:

  • Train ride to the North Pole
  • Snowball dodgeball
  • Pictures with Santa
  • Christmas trivia
  • Practice batting with elves

In addition to all of these activities, community members can take a trip to the concessions for hot chocolate, homemade cookies and much more. 

RCI hopes to bring the community together this weekend to showcase how Travis Fields can go beyond a sports facility. 

A member of the RCI Marketing team, Ally Myers, says "RCI's goal is to demonstrate that Travis Fields is more than a premier baseball and softball complex, but a facility that brings the Brazos Valley community together."

For more information, visit here.  

