The group behind the skits around SEC sports that many have come to enjoy and love is coming to College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — SEC Shorts, an entertainment group that is known for their comedy skits surrounding SEC teams and sports, will be performing a live sketch comedy show at the Rudder Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

There will be an original Aggie-themed skits, audience games, giveaways, and more. Tickets for the event are just $12.

Click here for more info on how to purchase tickets for the event.

The Rudder Theatre is located a 401 Joe Routt Blvd in College Station.