Summer Sip and Art Walk event coming to Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas — Texas Tea, Spicy Jalapeno Margaritas and Blue Mules, oh my! Brenham will be hosting their Summer Sip and Art Walk on September 12 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m, and you don't want to miss it!
Twenty-five local merchants will be in downtown Brenham offering signature drinks accompanied by some amazing art displays. The art will include laser beam art, paintings, sculptures, tablescapes and more. There will also be pop-up art shops and a photo booth!
So you don't want to delay. A limited number of Summer Sip glasses will be available for purchase, and these glasses will be your ticket to try the dozens of beverage samples being offered. Glasses are $25 online and $35 on the day of the event.
Below is a list of merchants participating in the event.
- Anatomy Boutique
- Ballad of the Bird Dog
- Board & Brush
- Branded Boutique
- Downtown Art Gallery
- Brenham Heritage Museum
- Doug Peck Studios
- Hermann Furniture
- J. Hill Properties
- Las Americas Latin Cuisine
- M.C. Arts
- Organic Hemp Botanicals
- Pioneer Smokehouse & Mercantile
- Puppy Dawgs & Cat Tails
- Scrubs N Stuff Boutique
- Sweet Repeats
- The Book Nook
- The Canyon Chick
- The Gunnery
- The Pomegranate
- The Southern Fox
- Timeless Designs
- Tres Chic Boutique
- Tribal Trends and Woman’s Cave
For more information and to buy your Summer Sip glass, visit their website HERE.