Summer Sip and Art Walk event coming to Brenham

Twenty-five local merchants will be in downtown Brenham offering signature drinks accompanied by some amazing art displays.

BRENHAM, Texas — Texas Tea, Spicy Jalapeno Margaritas and Blue Mules, oh my! Brenham will be hosting their Summer Sip and Art Walk on September 12 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m, and you don't want to miss it!

Twenty-five local merchants will be in downtown Brenham offering signature drinks accompanied by some amazing art displays. The art will include laser beam art, paintings, sculptures, tablescapes and more. There will also be pop-up art shops and a photo booth!

So you don't want to delay. A limited number of Summer Sip glasses will be available for purchase, and these glasses will be your ticket to try the dozens of beverage samples being offered. Glasses are $25 online and $35 on the day of the event.

The Summer Sip & Art Walk is scheduled for September 12! Enjoy featured artists and specialty drinks served at participating locations.#VisitBrenham #BrenhamTX pic.twitter.com/HO6sPwkYRp — VisitBrenhamTexas (@visitbrenham) August 20, 2020

Below is a list of merchants participating in the event.

Anatomy Boutique

Ballad of the Bird Dog

Board & Brush

Branded Boutique

Downtown Art Gallery

Brenham Heritage Museum

Doug Peck Studios

Hermann Furniture

J. Hill Properties

Las Americas Latin Cuisine

M.C. Arts

Organic Hemp Botanicals

Pioneer Smokehouse & Mercantile

Puppy Dawgs & Cat Tails

Scrubs N Stuff Boutique

Sweet Repeats

The Book Nook

The Canyon Chick

The Gunnery

The Pomegranate

The Southern Fox

Timeless Designs

Tres Chic Boutique

Tribal Trends and Woman’s Cave