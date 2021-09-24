Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service prepares for car seat safety event

The Passenger and Community Safety program wants to educate parents on car seat safety at their National Seat Check Saturday event.

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety program is hosting National Seat Check Saturday at the Brazos Center. The event will educate parents about proper car seat installation, fastening and safety.

The program's question: "Are your children buckled up correctly?" If you attend the event, organizers will give you an answer after your free car seat inspection.

Organizers stress that this is an appointment-only event. They urge parents to bring their current car seats to check them for proper installation and sizing for their child.

If a family is determined to need a car seat due to low income or improper sizing, the program will issue a car seat to the family.

Mike Guidry, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Program Coordinator, said the program has over 100 car seats to issue out to families who are in need.

"We are issuing out six types of seats and a few specialty seats from Evenflo," Guidry said.

Guidry said this event would not be possible without the help from Daniel Stark, Injury Lawyers and TxDot. Daniel Stark donated all car seats and TxDot issued a grant to fund the event.

This appointment-only event will be held in the Brazos Center Parking Lot at 3232 Briarcrest Dr., Bryan, TX, from 8:30 a.m to 11 a.m.

You must make one appointment per child that is under 13 years old. Please allocate 30 minutes for each child.