Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota are hosting a virtual community music workshop

Navasota looks to earn the "music friendly" designation along with 30 other Texas cities.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop will be hosted by the Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.

Inviting music to the city can be very helpful. Governor Abbott states that "Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies."

Chip Adams, Community Relations and Outreach Specialist for the Texas Music Office, will be in attendance and help introduce what it means to be a Music Friendly Community.

This event will be open to all members of the community.

On the day of the workshop you can join by visiting here.