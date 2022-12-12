x
The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir hosts its annual Christmas concert in Bryan

This concert will include a special appearance from Kingwood Park High School Flute Choir.
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will be performing its annual Christmas concert at First United Methodist Church in Bryan on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. 

Hear performances of the Brazos Breeze's standard pieces with the addition of Sergey Khvoshchinsky's adaptation of Christmas Music Box

An assortment of classic Christmas songs will be performed along with special demonstrations of each flute in the choir. 

The Brazos Breeze is a collection of musicians from all around Texas who play the piccolo, C flutes, alto flutes, contrabass flute, bassoon and string bass. 

The Brazos Breeze has invited the Kingwood Park High School Flute Choir to join the concert under the direction of Bre Osbourn. 

This event is free, but donations are encouraged. 

To view updates on the Brazos Breeze Flute Choir, visit here

