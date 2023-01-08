Looking for a kid-free water park experience? Typhoon Texas is hosting a 'Grown-Up Getaway'

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Typhoon Texas will be open for adults only.

Example video title will go here for this video

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — This Friday night, Typhoon Texas will be a no kids zone.

The Pflugerville water park is hosting a "Grown-Up Getaway" for adults 21 years old and older. Typhoon Texas calls the event "a place where parents can recharge and unleash their inner fun!"

The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. Tickets, which are only available online, are $29.99 and include a free meal of either 3-piece chicken tenders, a burger basket or a pizza slice. The event is free for Typhoon Texas season pass holders.

All attractions will be open except for the Gully Washer, Buckaroo Bayou Splash Pad and the Duelin' Daltons. DJ Tequila Leah will be spinning at the Wave Pool stage all night long.

Typhoon Texas will decide the maximum occupancy for this event, as there are limited tickets available. All guests must have a valid government-issued ID, and no re-entry is allowed.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube