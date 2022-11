Incoming bad weather in Navasota has forced event planners to cancel the party on Friday.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The lineup announcement party for the Texas Birthday Bash, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., has been cancelled do to predicted bad weather in Navasota.

The party was going to reveal the performing talents for the 11th anniversary of the celebration.

