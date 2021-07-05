Vanilla Ice to perform at SeaWorld July 10, concert free with park admission

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is about to get chillier because Vanilla Ice is set to perform at SeaWorld this weekend.
Vanilla Ice will be performing at the Nautilus Amphitheater Saturday, July 10 at 7 p.m.
Live concerts will be taking place through August 1.
Here are the following the artist and dates:
- July 10 – Vanilla Ice
- July 11 – Kenny Metcalf as Elton: The Early Years
- July 17 – Jesse McCartney
- July 18 - 38 Special
- July 24 – Matthew West
- July 25 – Shelly Lares
- July 31 – Air Supply
- August 1 – Blue Oyster Cult
SeaWorld said performance dates and times are subject to change without notice.
The concert is free with park admission.