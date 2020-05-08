Walmart Drive-in coming to College Station

On August 25 and 26, the pop-up event will be stopping at the Walmart parking lot in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, has announced dates and locations for a series of drive-in movies happening in their parking lots across the U.S., and they're making a stop in the Brazos Valley.

On August 25 and 26, the pop-up event will be stopping at the Walmart parking lot in College Station.

All you need to bring is an FM radio (a car radio will work), a vehicle and a mask.

Tickets will be free but need be requested in advance. Tickets will not be available at the gate.

Guests are asked to remain in their cars throughout the movie, and parking spots will be spread out to ensure social distancing is taking place. Masks will be required if you decide to step out of your vehicle.

ADA accommodations will be made, but you are asked to alert the participating store before arrival.

Walmart will be playing the following films, but they are subject to change, and will vary by location .

Movies:

Wonder Woman

Spy Kids

Space Jam

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Ghostbusters

The Wizard of Oz

Black Panther

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Friday Night Lights

You can sign up for a ticket starting at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5. One ticket is good for one car.