Wheels, Watches and Whiskey | Check out this weekend's charity event that's benefitting OnRamp Texas

The Stella Hotel, The Gentlemen Racer and McLaren have collaborated to host an exclusive event of exotic cars, luxury watches and premium whiskey to benefit OnRamp.

BRYAN, Texas — Located at the Stella Hotel in Bryan, local watch brands will have their timepieces on display while attendees will get an exclusive whiskey tasting experience with an exotic car display this weekend.

“Wheels, Watches, Whiskey, its a new event here for Bryan-College Station where we’re bringing automotive enthusiasts, watch collectors, people who just like whiskey and we’re all coming together for a good cause which is OnRamp, which is a non-profit doing great work here in Central Texas providing transportation solutions for people who need cars to get to educational or job opportunities. They’ve given away over 150 vehicles to people in the Brazos Valley,” explained Michael Satterfield of Satterfield Group Marketing and The Gentleman Racer.

Guests will have the chance to participate in a silent auction for the unique items. Additionally, all proceeds from the event will go to OnRamp Texas.

Even with cars like McLaren's and Ferraris on display this weekend, the overall goal is to amplify local voices and showcase the best of Texas-based products.

“One cool thing that we’re gonna be able to bring together for this event is a lot of Texas-based brands, including Still Austin Whiskey Co., Roebuck Watches and DuFrane Watches are also out of Texas, and then David Garner Jeweler is also bringing their brand Tudor, so we have a lot of local connections here in the event,” Satterfield said.

Tickets for this event are priced at $50 per person or $75 per couple. You find them online at wheelswatcheswhiskey.com.