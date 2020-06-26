Foggy future for the Navasota Freedom Festival

The City of Navasota's first Freedom Festival was scheduled for the 4th of July, but with Gov. Abbott's new executive order, that may change.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota's first Freedom Festival was scheduled for the 4th of July, but now city council members will hold a special meeting on Monday, June 29, 2020 to discuss the future of the event.

Gov. Abbott signed a new executive order Friday morning in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This comes as Texas continues to see record high spikes. The order calls for the closing of bars, reducing restaurant capacity to 50 percent, and restricting outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

This new executive order could affect the City of Navasota's Fourth of July event, as they were planning to host a parade, vendor booths, kid’s activities, and live music.

Check back on KAGS on Monday to find out what the City of Navasota decides.