HOUSTON -- It'll be Jimmy Kimmel versus Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday in Houston after Twitter trash talk led to a charity basketball matchup.

The two will play in a showdown at Texas Southern University on June 16, and yes the trash talk continues.

This all started after Game 7 of the Western Conference NBA Finals when Kimmel said Cruz looked like a blob fish and blamed him for the Rockets’ loss.

.@jimmykimmel All right, Big Guy...you talk a good game. You besmirched my support for the @HoustonRockets 🤨 So let’s settle this man-to-man: one-on-one, hoops (or “ring-ball,” if you prefer). The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice. https://t.co/BWvAP5VOtM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2018

I like this idea. I’ll accept on one condition - we both wear VERY short shorts. https://t.co/rKxgHuPCjW — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2018

Now the pair will play against each other on the court, and the loser will pay $5,000 to charity.

On Monday night Kimmel tweeted how Houstonians can request free tickets to the event with, yes, more trash talk and the hashtag “#Cruzin4aLosin.”

Go to http://KimmelvsCruz.com to answer a few questions and request tickets. You can ask for up to three.

